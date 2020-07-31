The Patrol Mission Statement
Patrol will serve SaddleBrooke HOA-1 by securing the assets of the Association and safeguarding its residents, guests, and facilities as reasonably as possibly in a courteous and professional manner.
The Heat is On
I do not have to tell any of you what is so obvious at this point. We do have more of our residents staying in the Brooke during this COVID-19 pandemic. Having said that, please take the simple precaution to stay hydrated during these triple-digit days. Always carry water when walking, running, or even driving performing simple errands. Keep water with you at all times. As Martha used to say, “It is a good thing.”
Scams
Saddlebrooke residents are constantly bombarded with phone scams promising riches and rewards from various companies. ANYONE who asks you for money, to receive even more money is shining you on. Please be aware and alert. If it sounds too good to be true, IT IS. (See one note below).
Incidents of Note
Sunday, June 7 ∙ Vehicle fire on Sugar Lane, minor damage to pickup truck bed.
Monday, June 29 ∙ Damaged mailboxes at Wind Ridge Circle.
Thursday, July 2 ∙ Reported possible theft of mail. This event turned out to be just that mail arrived later than expected. However, do not place outgoing mail in your box, with the flag raised on the box, take it to one of the mailboxes in SaddleBrooke.
Monday, July 6 ∙ Possible resident being scammed. Reported that resident was a victim of a phone scam.