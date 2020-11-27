On Saturday, December 19 come enjoy the Spirit of the Christmas Season! Decorate a golf cart and be in a Parade. Gather friends and family and watch the parade from your own home or along the parade route. Decorate your home to bring cheer to all those who pass by.
If you would like to participate in the parade, have your home considered to be along the parade or just want to know the route, go to our web page and fill out your information at https:/saddlebrooke.org.golfcartparade.html. The map of the parade route will be emailed to those who registered their name and email address.
For participants in the parade, sign in begins at 5 p.m. at the Road Runner Grill. The parade leaves from the HOA-1 driving range parking lot at dusk going up Howland's Hwy., looping through SaddleBrooke viewing the magnificent lighted homes and back to the Club House. Gas carts should stay at the rear. Spectators can watch the parade, view the carts up close from the HOA-1 practice range, the Club House or along the route. The Club House Agave Lounge will be open prior to the parade for dining.
If you would like to volunteer to help or have a special talent to share at this year's parade, contact Val Malik by email at or place a call to (503) 998-6763.
NOTE: ALL COVID PROTOCAL WILL BE IN PLACE. MASKS MUST BE WORN WHEN NOT IN YOUR CART. ALSO, NO POLITICAL DECORATIONS, SIGNS OR CLOTHING WILL BE ALLOWED.