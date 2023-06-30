Each week, a volunteer from SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network picks up hundreds of empty pill bottles from the computer store in the SaddleBrooke shopping center. The cleaned bottles are delivered to the clinics at Pima Animal Care Center and Pinal County Animal Control for use in treating sick and injured animals.

If you are already donating your empty pill bottles, the animals thank you! If you would like to contribute your bottles, here are some pointers:

Only childproof, empty prescription bottles are acceptable. No over-the-counter medication bottles!

Labels should be removed. If they are removed soon after the bottle is emptied, the labels usually peel off completely and easily. Please try to remove any remaining stickiness.

If there is any powdery residue from the medication left in the bottle, please rinse it out.

Deposit the clean bottles in the bin at the front of the Mezzabyte computer store in SaddleBrooke. Don’t deposit any pet-related or other items in the bin!

For those interested in offering additional help, the pill bottle brigade is always looking for more volunteers. Depending on the number of active volunteers, you usually have to pick up, inspect and clean bottles just once a month. If you would like to volunteer, please email Karen Schickedanz at karenschick@gmail.com or call (520) 907-7014.