Pinal County Sheriff's Office invites you to attend their Town Hall event on Monday, March 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, located at 64500 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85739.
PCSO's Facebook page event page explains, "Sheriff Mark Lamb wants to hear directly from members of the community. So, bring your questions and concerns. We will be moving these town halls to various parts of Pinal County. If you miss this one— don't worry, Pinal County Sheriff’s Department will keep you updated on future events."