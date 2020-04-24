A pop-up concert in SaddleBrooke Arizona took place Monday, March 29. Although it was only 24-hours in the planning, it was a huge success!! Since many residents have been home-bound for several weeks, our concert hit a chord with people coming together while still staying apart.
Impact, our local Food Bank, is feeling an increase of need and a loss of revenue stream. Our generous SaddleBrooke residents donated just under $1000 for our hour-long performance. There were over 30 golf carts parked and many more in drive-by mode, several cars, and a few cyclists. Applause was golf cart horns!
The weather was perfect. We were delighted we could offer a small boost of morale and at the same time boost our local food bank. We always end our shows with "God Bless America.” People stepped out of their golf carts, put their hand over their heart and sang meaningfully and thoughtfully.