Second Friday each month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fourth Tuesday each month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Drop off your unused prescription drugs at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Saddlebrooke Substation located in Mini Market near Bank of the West.
Place pills in plastic bags (can be any type of pills). NO liquids, creams, needles or syringes are accepted.
REMEMBER: Friday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday, February 25, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a service provided by Saddlebrooke Community Volunteers of HOA-1 and HOA-2.
Questions? Call Esta Goldstein at (520) 825-1181.