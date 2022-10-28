Forty four Ladies from The Preserve enjoyed a lovely fall day at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle, on Friday, October 14.

The generous buffet of finger sandwiches, beet and goat cheese salad with honey/Lavender dressing, blueberry/lavender cheesecake bites, and a lavender blueberry mini scone, accompanied by lavender Earl Grey tea was catered by the Oracle Patio Cafe and served in a shady oak grove highlighted by the ancient Five-Sisters oak tree.

A tour led by “Farmer John” along winding walkways lined with wildflowers and country artifacts, led to the lavender fields where he explained the process and challenges of planting and maintaining lavender. The tour also provided a peek into the drying shed styled like an English cottage.

Many of the ladies took advantage of the pop-up boutique adjacent to the fields, where they sampled and purchased products produced from lavender harvested at Life Under the Oaks farm.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Most of us left hoping they will soon open the farm to the public more often, so we can re-visit on our own.

This event was part of The Preserve’s bi-monthly luncheon series. Our next luncheon will be Friday, December 9, at El Charro in Oro Valley. Watch for an announcement from the Preserve website when registration opens.

To receive regular notices about the Preserve Ladies’ Luncheons and other Preserve events, please ensure that you have an account on The Preserve website at preservehoa2.communitysite.com/p/Preserve—-How-to-Register. For questions about registering on the website, email Tim Gaule at tgaule@outlook.com.

For questions about future ladies’ luncheons, call Janet Kornmesser at (951) 500-5879; janet.j.korn@gmail.com or Ruth Leman at (520) 343-9161; ruthleman51@gmail.com.