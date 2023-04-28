On Thursday, April 6, 32 ladies from The Preserve gathered for lunch at Nonna Maria’s Ristorante, in Oracle, which features home-cooked cuisine inspired by recipes from Chef Frank’s grandmother (Nonna Maria).

It was a perfect spring day, with lovely views extending from Picacho Peak to Mount Lemmon. Inside, attendees viewed original artwork depicting famous people eating pizza, all done by Frank Palazzolo, the owner and chef.

This event was part of The Preserve’s bi-monthly luncheon series. Our next luncheon will held on Friday, June 30, at The Preserve. Watch for an announcement from the Preserve website when registration opens.

To receive regular notices about the Preserve Ladies’ Luncheons and other Preserve events, please ensure that you have an account on The Preserve website (preservehoa2.communitysite.com/p/Preserve—-How-to-Register). With any questions about registering on the site, email Tim Gaule at tgaule@outlook.com.

For questions about future ladies’ luncheons, contact Janet Kornmesser (951) 500-5879 — janet.j.korn@gmail.com) or Ruth Leman (520) 343-9161 — ruthleman51@gmail.com).