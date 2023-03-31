Fifteen men from The Preserve enjoyed lunch on Friday, February 24. This month, we met at the Preserve Restaurant. Our waitress, Kayla, did a terrific job of serving meals and drinks to 15 hungry and thirsty guys. I would give my meal a rating of five stars! Our group always enjoys meeting for lunch at The Preserve. We meet at The Preserve every other month and at a Tucson area restaurant the rest of the months.

To receive regular notices about the Preserve Men’s Luncheon and other Preserve events, please ensure that you have an account on The Preserve website at preservehoa2.communitysite.com. For questions about registering on the website, email Tim Gaule at tgaule@outlook.com.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For questions about future Men’s Luncheons, you can also email Tim at tgaule@outlook.com.