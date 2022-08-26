Allen and Christina Pride started their company, Pride Mechanical, in 2010. For the first two-years, Allen performed all of the heating and air conditioning maintenance and repair work on his own. Today, he has 18 employees who perform primarily residential preventative maintenance, retrofits or replacements. The company’s office is now located on Oracle Road in Catalina.

To celebrate the company’s success and give back to local communities, Pride Mechanical held a luncheon and raffle for its customers on Tuesday, May 17. The raffle prizes were products and services donated by local businesses and tickets cost between $1 and $20, depending on the prize’s value. Pride Mechanical matched the money raised from the raffle, increasing the total proceeds to $1,000.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

While gathering the raffle prizes, Allen and his employees discussed which charity should receive the funds raised. A long-time resident of San Manuel, Allen knew first-hand the economic hardship that hit the Oracle, San Manuel and Mammoth area in June 1999 when BHP Copper, the largest employer in the area, announced that its copper mines and smelter in San Manuel would be closed immediately, leaving 2,200 people unemployed. Daniela Guerrero, a member of Pride Mechanical’s office staff, grew up in San Manuel. She recommended that the funds raised be donated to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s Kids’ Closet and Allen, whose own children benefited from Kids’ Closet, quickly agreed.

Daniela said, “Throughout my school years, from kindergarten to eighth grade, I received new clothing from Kids’ Closet. I have three siblings, and they have all received clothes from there. It was always so exciting to get something you wanted or needed that you picked out yourself. Now that I am older, I think it’s pretty amazing what people are doing for these kids. Every volunteer was so nice. It’s clear they put their hearts into this work.”