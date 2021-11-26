It may sound like alphabet soup, but the letters QCO could represent dollar for dollar Arizona state tax credits for you amounting to hundreds of dollars and, at the same time, could benefit Senior Village.
QCO stands for Qualified Charitable Organization which, in the simplest of terms, means that the State of Arizona allows you to donate to certain non-profits and take your donation as a credit against your Arizona state taxes.
Senior Village qualifies as one of these organizations due to the services our volunteers provide to aging seniors in this semi-rural area: transportation to appointments, therapy, groceries, and errands as well as helping residents live more independently by doing odd jobs in the house and yard. Planned social events contribute to quality of life by engaging seniors in group activities to encourage interaction.
Here are the easy steps to lowering your state taxes while supporting the mission of Senior Village. We are grateful for whatever you choose to donate; every dollar stays in our community.
- Write a check for your donation to Senior Village, any amount up to $400 for a single taxpayer and $800 if filing jointly.
- You have until April 15th to take this AZ credit for the previous year.
- Send your donation to Senior Village, PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.
- Attach forms 321 and 301 to your state tax form in April. Include Senior Village’s
ID number: 20990.
- If you have questions, it’s best to seek advice from your tax consultant.