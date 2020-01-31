Yes, taxes are inevitable and, yes, they pinch the pocketbook, but the State of Arizona eases the pain with its QCO option. Here’s how it works: state residents may take a credit off their annual Arizona income taxes if they donate to one of the Qualified Charitable Organizations (QCO). Single taxpayers may deduct up to $400 and joint filers up to $800. There is no minimum dollar requirement. Whatever amount you donate, up to the maximum, will be applied as a tax credit.
The Arizona Department of Revenue includes Senior Village at SaddleBrooke as a QCO organization based on the work that the Village does to provide transportation to seniors in our rural area, help our aging residents live independently by assisting them with non-medical tasks in their homes and offer various activities to counter social isolation. Village volunteers drive over 25,000 miles a year and performed more than 650 household tasks last year.
As a Village member recently wrote: “When we think of all the help and kindness we received from your volunteers, we are so grateful. Your help gave us great peace of mind knowing you were there for us—that we could count on you.”
All contributions to Senior Village stay in our SaddleBrooke community. The Village receives no funding from outside sources. It’s a simple process to apply for the QCO credit: Write a check to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke and send it to P.O. BOX 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738 before Wednesday, April 15. Then, claim your tax credit on your state income tax by attaching forms 321 and 301. The Senior Village identification number to include is 20990. Consult your tax advisor if you need guidance.
Contrary to popular belief, Arizona taxpayers do not need to make their charitable contributions to a QCO before December 31 of a given year. In 2020, the deadline for making a charitable contribution for the 2019 tax year under the AZ Charitable Tax Credits is Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Keep in mind the IRS deadlines are different from Arizona's state deadlines.
Senior Village receives many generous donations from SaddleBrooke residents through the QCO program. Please consider designating the Village as your charitable organization and helping your neighbors when you Give Where You Live. For more information or to become a member or volunteer, call (520) 313-1042.