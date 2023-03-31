The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters Club honored Senior Village by sharing the proceeds from their annual quilt auction. Not only was the donation much appreciated by Senior Village, but the auction was also great fun. The Friday Quilters Club is a very talented group, and that talent was evident in the eye-catching creations that were auctioned.

There was something for everyone—classic patterns, sports themes, holiday décor and works of art. The bidding was lively and many SaddleBrooke folks took home beautiful quilts to cherish and display. President Connie Rank-Smith related that, “We chose Senior Village because of the number of people here in SaddleBrooke who need their help.”

The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters is one of the many organizations in SaddleBrooke who have found a meaningful way to share their talents with others and to contribute to a good cause at the same time.

Senior Village is deeply appreciative of this gracious gift. It will provide membership assistance to long-time members who have recently experienced a life-changing event impacting their financial status.