On Tuesday, October 24, Rabbi Sanford Seltzer will be giving a talk for ALL SaddleBrooke residents. This event will take place at 7 p.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center, located at 64518 Galveston. The title of his talk is “Who Did What To Whom in the Garden of Eden? Does it Matter? Jewish, Christian, Muslim Views of Adam, Eve and the Serpent.”

The Rabbi has offered extremely informative talks to the entire SaddleBrooke community for over a decade. Non-Jewish attendees are most appreciative for these opportunities to learn from the extremely knowledgeable leader of the Institute for Judaic Services and Studies in SaddleBrooke (IJSS). Donations will be appreciated to defray costs. Remember there is no parking on the street near the Activity Center except where indicated. We hope to see a large audience eager to learn!