The Pool Players of the Brooke were so impressed with the COVID-19 vaccination clinics held in SaddleBrooke they wanted to find a way to thank the many Senior Village volunteers. How did they choose to honor over 500 volunteers that gave of their time and energy to help coordinate the drive-thru clinics? By having some fun of course.
On Saturday, June 26, they gathered at the Catalina Recreation Center to play a 16-player double elimination 8 Ball Tournament raising $6,000 in donations for Senior Village of SaddleBrooke. From the first break, strong competition was in the air. Jack Hoverer battled through the loser’s bracket to face the undefeated Phelps L’Hommedieu in the championship game. Phelps took home the honored first place prize: a bottle of
8-Ball Chocolate Infused Whiskey.
In the weeks leading up to the tournament, Directors Dominic Borland and Joe Giammarino worked tirelessly coordinating the tournament and selling raffle tickets for the prizes donated by local merchants. They sold $5,500 in tickets and a generous anonymous donor contributed $260 to make their donation to Senior Village $6,000.
Thank you, Pool Players of the Brooke for your hard work and generosity of spirit. Your efforts will help Senior Village to fulfill our mission of “Neighbors helping Neighbors” live independently.
For information about Senior Village programs or to become a member or volunteer,
call (520) 314-1042 or log on to http://www.seniorvillageatsaddlebrooke.org.