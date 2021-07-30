Our signature fundraising event, Treasures for TIHAN, is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, 2021 — a one-hour virtual celebration of impact, packed with entertainment, fun, and a live and silent auction—all under the theme “Rainbows in the Desert” during our monsoon season!
We’re seeking donations of auction items (experiences, trips, tickets, hotel stays, gift certificates, sweets, baskets, services, ceramics, jewelry, collectibles, and antiques). We also have event sponsorship opportunities (visit https://tihan.ejoinme.org/sponsor for details).
Save the date, and stay tuned for more details!