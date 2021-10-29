SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Ray School District for a learning garden. The district, which serves students in Pre-K through grade 12 who live in Kearny and Winkelman, will create a garden to teach sustainable living practices through hands-on learning. High school and junior high students enrolled in sustainable living and similar skills classes will be involved in building and maintaining the garden. Younger students will plant and help harvest the garden. Each grade will plant a space in the garden and harvesting will help teach the children about healthy food choices. Soil testing will serve as another teaching tool in the project. Student projects and journals will be centered around the garden.
The Winkelman Resource Management Center, a subsidiary of the Winkelman Resource Conservation District, will partner with the garden project. Community volunteers will also help with the garden and all students will be eligible to participate in this educational program. Since Kearny is considered a food desert, students in the district have no experience with gardening. The district currently serves 500 predominantly Hispanic and white students between the ages of four and 19.
The Ray School District has contributed $11,000 to this program, which will be supplemented by the SBCO grant.