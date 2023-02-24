We not only pursue happiness, we study it. Psychologists research wellbeing, and academic institutions like Harvard now offer courses in the science of happiness. Harvard’s course Positive Psychology is actually the most popular course in the history of the university.

This year, focus on wellbeing. Giving is the key. Remember the November warmth from being grateful (giving thanks), the December joy when someone opens the perfect present you found (giving gifts), and the sense of purpose (giving energy) with January’s resolutions? In February, we celebrate giving hearts on Valentine’s Day. Keep it going throughout 2023.

Overwhelming evidence indicates the major sources of wellbeing are pleasure, relationships, and meaningful accomplishment. Selfish pleasures are fleeting and can quickly dissolve into greed, but the pleasure from giving and serving keeps on giving. For long term health and happiness, be grateful, build relationships, and take on challenges.

Giving can be done at the HOA level. Because pickleball is extremely popular and a draw for future buyers, HOA-1 could donate to the pickleball courts. HOA-1 residents regularly use the courts. HOA-2 could give permission for dogs after hours to be in golf carts and on walking paths as they are in HOA-1. Work on the challenge of bringing us together and keeping SaddleBrooke attractive.

Give of your talents. Sing with SaddleBrooke Singers or a choir. Teach an ILR course or art class. Use your problem solving skills on a club or homeowners association committee. Help someone with a computer question.

Give of your time. Be of service by volunteering at the Goose, with Senior Village, and SBCO. Walk and listen to a grieving neighbor. Drive more slowly to make our roads safer. Pick up dog poop. Foster relationships with joint activity like bocce ball, a round of golf, a game of pickleball, a hand of bridge, a spin on the dance floor. Value playing over winning. Show compassion and little acts of kindness.

Be part of the SaddleBrooke Happiness Project.