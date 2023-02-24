The Oracle Schools Foundation Gala/Auction/Dinner is Saturday, March 11, 2023 (registration deadline is Thursday, March 2) at the Mountain View Ballroom. Doors open at 4:15 pm for check-in. This is an event you will NOT want to miss!

Here’s WhyYou will have fun and help raise money for a worthy cause—educational opportunities for kids, with a focus on preschool.

You can bid on great silent auction items starting at 4:30 p.m. Items like an overnight stay at the Adobe Rose Bed and Breakfast; lots of restaurant gift cards, including Hacienda del Sol; a catered appetizer party for 12; round trip airport transportation; soups of the month; and many desserts, dessert and appetizer platters, and MORE!

You can sign up for fun fixed price events starting at 5 p.m. – theme dinners (Hungarian, Lebanese, Mediterranean fusion, Spanish (it may be live auction), rum and tequila tasting parties, three house concerts featuring J.D. Loveland, Sean Lewis, and Randall Dighton, an American Songs concert, and MORE!

Bid on fabulous live auction items: a round of golf for four at Tucson Country Club with Chuck Cecil, former Green Bay Packers Safety, National Collegiate Football Foundation Hall of Fame Inductee and current AZ Wildcats football coach (and a football signed by Chuck), a Jeep Trip to Mt. Lemmon, HOA-1 Library Dinner, a mystery dinner, two nights in an upscale Scottsdale hotel, a time share in Orlando and MORE!

Check online for a listing of all auction items and the registration form at oracleschoolsfoundation.com.