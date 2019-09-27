You can now receive daily email crime alerts for SaddleBrooke through the Crime Map program.
Just go to communitycrimemap.com. Here you can select a reporting area. I recommend using the address of the MountainView Clubhouse, 38735 S. MountainView Blvd., and a 3-mile radius. This seems to capture all of SaddleBrooke.
In the upper right-hand corner, there is a box labeled “Sign up for crime alerts.” This will open up a drop box that will let you select how often you want to receive the emails and which crimes you would like to have reported.