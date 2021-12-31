Each year the Senior Village at SaddleBrooke volunteers assemble Holiday Baskets for members who are not able to get out. This is the recipe for making this the MOST wonderful time of the year.
Ingredients:
- 1 Holiday House to store baskets and gifts galore
- 1 Paper Crafters Club to make greeting cards
- 12 Bakers lovingly mixing up sweet holiday treats
- 4 Basket Assemblers wrapping up the holiday gifts of love
- 4 Delivery Drivers so lively and quick
- 2 Photographers to capture precious moments
- 1 Journalist so it goes down in history
Instructions:
Pre-treat all ingredients with neighborly love and holiday cheer. Begin collecting baskets and holiday gifts items for months before the holidays. Assemble the Paper Crafter Club artists to cut, paste, and create holiday cards. Add bakers, sugar, spice, and everything delicious to cook up holiday treats. C ombine with a basket assembly party until artistically mixed into 25 separate baskets. Carefully disperse the holiday baskets to SaddleBrooke homes with caring delivery drivers. You can tell when the baskets are done by observing the joy on the face of the recipients. Capture the precious moments on camera and add a journalist’s touch to be sure this goes down in history!
If you would like to be a member of Senior Village, call (520) 314-1042. Annual dues are $60 for a single and $96 for a household. To register as a volunteer, go online visit seniorvillage.org. Donations may be sent to the 501c3 Senior Village at PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.