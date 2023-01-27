Save the Date for Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s time for spring housecleaning! Thanks to Senior Village, you can dispose of your electronics, computers, phones, paint, and household chemicals in one quick trip to the MountainView Clubhouse Parking Lot at the HOA-2 Clubhouse on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Senior Village volunteers will direct traffic, disable hard drives, and unload vehicles.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This event is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. Mark your calendars and watch for details.