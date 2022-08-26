The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walk for Kids (formerly known as The Walkathon) will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. This SBCO event helps support our programs benefiting youngsters from Catalina to the San Carlos Indian Reservation and the Miami school system. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of educational enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2022 Walk for Kids is available at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $30 per adult and $10 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of the t-shirt, snacks, and entertainment. In-person registration using cash or check begins on Tuesday, September 6 and runs through Friday, October 28, every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit-Market Plaza. Registrations (online or in person) received after Wednesday, September 28 are not guaranteed a t-shirt or a shirt in the desired size, so please register now.

In honor of SBCO’s 25th anniversary, walkers will receive a special commemorative t-shirt, bites and drinks at a “Snack Shack” and listen to music provided by Chuck Moses. Participants also will be able to visit booths featuring information about SBCO’s programs and some of its leading business supporters. We’re working to make this a memorable celebration of SBCO’s 25-year history of making a difference in local communities.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

T-shirts will be available for pick up at the SBCO office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, October 24 through Friday, October 28.

Be sure to register by Wednesday, September 28 and talk to your friends and neighbors about walking together. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday morning and support local kids!