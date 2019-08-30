The 23rd annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walkathon will be held on Saturday, October 26th. By participating in this fundraiser you enhance the lives of many children in nearby communities. The funds raised support SBCO’s many programs, including Kids’ Closet, Teen Closet, educational opportunities, college scholarships and food donations to the Tri-Community Food Bank.
The Walkathon will begin at 7:40 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse parking lot with warm-up exercises led by Vital Moves. The Grand Marshal car will then lead the walkers to Ridgeview Blvd. Following a walk around Ridgeview Blvd. (or a shorter alternative route), participants will enjoy a breakfast buffet at the clubhouse.
The registration fee of $35 per adult and $18 per child (ages 6 through 18) covers the cost of a commemorative t-shirt and buffet breakfast. Talk to your neighbors about forming a unit Walkathon team. Walking with friends while raising funds to help students is a great way to spend a Saturday morning.
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 24, walkers can register in person every weekday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit-Market plaza. Walkathon registrations also can be made online at community-outreach.org.