Plan now to register for the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walk for Kids (formerly known as the Walkathon). The Walk will begin with a warm-up session at 7:40 a.m., followed by the walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100-mile corridor from Catalina to the San Carlos Indian Reservation and the Miami school system. SBCO now also offers scholarships to students in Globe. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of educational enrichment activities.

In honor of SBCO’s 25th anniversary, walkers will receive a special commemorative t-shirt, bites and drinks at a “Snack Shack” and listen to live music. Participants also will be able to visit booths featuring information about SBCO’s programs and some of its leading business supporters. We’re working to make this a bang-up celebration of SBCO’s 25-year history of making a difference in local communities.

Online registration for the 2022 Walk for Kids begins on Monday, August 1 at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $30 per adult and $10 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of the t-shirt, snacks, and entertainment.

If you choose not to register online with a card, in-person registration using only cash or check begins on Tuesday, September 6 and runs through October 28, every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit-Market Plaza. Registrations (online or in person) received after September 28 are not guaranteed a t-shirt (or a shirt in the desired size).

T-shirts will be available for pick up at the SBCO office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, October 24 through Friday, October 28.

Be sure to register by September 28 and talk to your friends and neighbors about walking together. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday morning!