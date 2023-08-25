It’s time to register for the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Walk for Kids. The Walk will begin with a warm-up session at 8:40 a.m., followed by the walk at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 28. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+-mile corridor from Catalina to the San Carlos Indian Reservation and the Miami school system. SBCO now also offers scholarships to students in Globe. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of educational enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2023 Walk for Kids began on Monday, August 14 at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $30 per adult and $15 per child (ages six through 18) covers the cost of a t-shirt, snacks and drinks.

In person registration begins on Tuesday, September 5 to Friday, October 27, every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office, Suite L in the Minit-Market plaza. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the event.

However, to ensure that you receive a t-shirt in your size, you must register (online or in person) by Thursday, September 28.

T-shirts will be available for pick up at the SBCO office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, October 23 to Friday, October 27.