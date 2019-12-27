The Republican Women of Pinal County will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17 in the Coyote Room of the Saddlebrooke County Club.
We will start the new year with “Daniel McCarthy” as our guest speaker. Daniel is running for U.S. Senate against Senator Martha McSally in the August primary election.
At our last meeting, (held on Saturday, December 7 at the HOA-1 Activity Center), AzFRW Regional Director Mary Preble installed our newly elected board for the up-coming year of 2020 to 2021. Our ladies ended our year with a brunch and were entertained by a choir for the “Memory Impaired Singers.” A great time was had by all.
Our club plans to participate in the 2020 “Recreation, Activity Fair” on Saturday, January 25.
The State AzFRW winter meeting will be held in Tucson on Friday, February 28 through Saturday, February 29. More information to follow.
Come and join us. All are welcome.