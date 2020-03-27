The Republican Women of Pinal County will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17 in the Coyote Room of the Saddlebrooke Country Club.
Tiffany Shedd, a primary candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District I will speak. Tiffany is a strong advocate for rural communities and businesses. She is also a strong advocate for water conservation in Arizona.
Jeff McClure a candidate for the Pinal County Board of Supervisors Region IV will speak on local county issues.
All are welcome and we look forward to seeing you there.