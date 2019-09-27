The Republican women of Pinal County will meet Friday, October 18, in the Coyote Room at the Saddlebrooke County Club at 10:00 a.m.
Arizona Senator Vince Leach will speak on a proposal by the “Arizona Community Leaders Group,” which proposes a 1.5 billion tax, dedicated to K-12 education and additional support for the State Universities. This issue will be one of many on your 2020 ballot.
Our November meeting will host Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross, Pinal County Recorder who will tell us what is happening in her office in preparation for the 2020 elections.
LaVerne Tucker, Chairperson for our Nominating Committee is looking for women interested in serving at officers on our board.
Anybody interested can contact her at (520) 971-7766. The Pinal County Republican Women are affiliated with the AZFRW and the NFRW.
All are welcome at our meetings and we look forward to seeing you.