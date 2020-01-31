The Republican Women of Pinal County will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21 in the Coyote room of the SaddleBrooke Club House. Our guest speakers are running for the U.S. House of Representatives for CD1 in the Arizona Primary on Tuesday, August 4. They are Tiffany Shedd and Noland Reidhead. Our club is part of the National Federation of Republican Women and our state winter meeting of the AzFRW will be held in Tucson on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29.
Come and join us. All are welcome.