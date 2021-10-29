The Republican Women’s Club of Pinal County started off the fall season with two outstanding speakers. Lea Marquez Peterson spoke on Friday, September 17. Ms. Peterson currently serves on the Arizona Corporation Commission and talked about how the corporation regulates their authority over the state’s public utilities.
The second speaker on Friday, October 15 was Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. Sheriff Lamb spoke about how the sheriff’s office manages more than 650 employees and provides many services throughout the county, including but not limited to lost and found, human and drug trafficking, and border security operations.
On Friday, November 19 the speaker will be Pinal County Tax Assessor, Doug Wolf. Mr. Wolf has served in this capacity since 2012. The tax assessor determines the value of a property for local real estate taxation purposes. Location will be announced at a later time.
The Pinal County Republican Women’s Club meets on the third Friday of every month at 10 am at HOA 1 SaddleBrooke Clubhouse downstairs in the Coyote Room. The exception will be the November meeting.
For information about becoming a new member, contact Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com.