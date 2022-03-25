Spring is finally here giving us renewed energy and enthusiasm for hosting exciting and promising candidates leading up to the midterm election in August. Due to a scheduling conflict in March we have rescheduled Abraham Hamadeh to speak to our club on Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. in the HOA-1 Clubhouse downstairs in the Coyote Room.
Mr. Hamadeh, who is also known as “Honest Abe”, is running for Arizona State Attorney General. Mr. Hamadeh is currently an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and recently returned from a 14-month long deployment to Saudi Arabia. On behalf of the United States Army, he negotiated military sales and managed the training for Saudi Arabia’s domestic security forces both in the United Kingdom and in the United States. He is also a former prosecutor of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. He has appeared in court to prosecute criminals, uphold victim’s rights, and seek Justice for the community. His campaign issues include election security, opposing what he views as censorship by tech companies, enforcing state border security laws, and supporting law enforcement officers. He earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Arizona State University and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Arizona College of Law.
We expect Mr. Hamadeh to be an interesting and inspiring speaker, so we hope to see everyone at the meeting! For further information about membership to the Republican Women’s Club, please contact Mandy Rowe at merowe@hotmail.com.