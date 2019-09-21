After a four month break over the summer, the Resurrection Church Men’s Breakfasts season begins Saturday, October 5. The time is 7:30 and the location is the Outreach Center at the main campus in Oro Valley.
The Breakfasts are the first Saturday of the month for the months of October through May. There is always a short program; and the program for October will feature Jack McCabe, Assistant Manager at Catalina State Park.
A native of Mesa and a graduate of ASU with a degree in Park Management, Jack joined the Arizona Parks system in 1991. He has been at Catalina State Park since 1995. Over the years Jack has worked in some capacity at about 80 percent of the 26 parks operated by the State; and in his present position he does it all, serving as law enforcement officer, search and rescue team member, campground manager, and gift shop operator to name a few.
In addition to a program, there is always good fellowship and good food; and the food for this year looks particularly promising. Returning to cook for the group is Roseanne Thurmond who, along with her husband Don, partnered with Laura and Charlie Lentner to do the cooking last year. When the Lentner’s decided to hang up their aprons, Fran Venet volunteered to take their place and share the cooking responsibilities with Roseanne.
Born in Chicago and raised in an Italian family that moved from Chicago to Florida and eventually to Southern California, cooking came naturally for Roseanne. She initially watched her grandmother cook for holidays and then assisted her mother when her mother assumed those duties. She is no newcomer to the Resurrection Church kitchen. She and Don regularly volunteered for kitchen duty when a meal was served at Wednesday Grace Night before they started assisting with the Men’s Breakfasts.
Fran was raised on a farm in Michigan where they grew everything they ate. Later on she owned a Michigan restaurant. Then from 1991 to 1998 she was the proprietor of the Blue Willow, an iconic Tucson restaurant known for its outstanding food. Like Roseanne, she is no stranger to the Church kitchen, having assumed cooking duties for a variety of events that date back to the early days of the Church. Presently, she is one of the cooks for the extremely popular Wednesday noon Prime Time luncheons which occur weekly during the same months as the Men’s Breakfasts, October through May.
The Men’s Breakfasts are organized by a five member committee; and four of the five members of that group, Duane Hartzler, Ron McNutt, Al Toensing, and Gary Zellinger either live in or attend services in SaddleBrooke. The fifth member, Ken Shepard, lives in Sun City and attends services in Oro Valley.
Starting Sunday, October 6, Resurrection Church will go back to two Sunday all-denominational worship services at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. In the Vermillion Room at the HOA#1 Clubhouse. All are welcome.