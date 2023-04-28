Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke is on the move. The congregation of 160 SaddleBrooke residents is now meeting each Sunday at the MountainView Clubhouse Ballroom in HOA-2.

“I think it quite interesting that the first Christians long ago were mobile because they had no permanent buildings,” commented Pastor Roger Pierce. “They used their homes for meeting places and they changed the location of their “church” often.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Resurrection Church moved from the HOA-1 Vermillion Room in late April because of construction in the building. The congregation will be located in the MountainView Ballroom until mid-October. “We are very happy to have this new home,” the Pastor added.

Sunday all-denominational worship begins at 9 a.m., and concludes by 10 a.m. Services are led by a team of four pastors who share their leadership on a rotating basis. “I think the members and guests appreciate the variety and diversity of our pastoral leaders. I believe that’s a very positive aspect of who we are,” Pastor Roger said.