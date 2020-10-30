Just in time for winter visitors and return of the snowbirds, Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke will be offering two all-denominational Sunday services. The start date is Sunday, November 1, from 8:45 a.m. and another at 10:30 am in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse.
Forced to close its doors last spring, Resurrection Church held its first service of what is hopefully the beginning of the post-pandemic era on Sunday, September 13. That was the second Sunday of the month, a noteworthy date in the life of the Church; for it was the second Sunday of September in 2014 when the Church held its first service in SaddleBrooke. The result was a reopening as well as the commemoration of a historic event.
In planning for the reopening, Pastor Wayne Viereck worked closely with Vivian and Trisha of the HOA in determining how many could attend and how best to establish a safe environment for a church service within current public health guidelines and restrictions. The conclusions were that 50 could attend, those attending would be identified for possible tracking purposes, social distancing would be observed, and masks would be required. In addition, there would be no singing and communion would only be once a month, at least for a while; and, if the church should decide to hold two services, the HOA would need about an hour between services to properly sanitize the Vermillion Room.
On Sunday, September 13 it was assumed that 50 chairs would be way more than enough, considering that for most SaddleBrooke residents coming that day would be the first time in a large group since last March. It turned out that all chairs were filled.
The second Sunday, September 20, was about the same as the week before. This time a couple of chairs were unoccupied. Succeeding Sundays saw a full church; and since about 75 people have been viewing the service on Sunday afternoon on the church YouTube channel, few doubted that more people would attend if they knew they would have a chair and not be turned away. With that and the anticipated winter increase in SaddleBrooke occupancy in mind, the decision was made to go to two services.
Wayne Viereck is the Lead Pastor of Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke. Assisting him in the SaddleBrooke ministry are retired pastors Paul Caseman and Jim Vadis and from the main campus in Oro Valley, Tim Nybroten. Other SaddleBrooke staff are Karen Hustad, Coordinator; Charles Riddell, Director of Music and Susan Tjossem, Accompanist.