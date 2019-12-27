We welcomed Chris Justesen, Director of Resurrection’s Child Development Ceneter as a guest speaker for our Saturday, December 7 monthly men’s breakfast. Breakfast Committee Chair Al Toensing opened the breakfast and Ken Shepard gave the invocation. The scrumptious breakfast was prepared by Roseanne and Don Thurmond and Fran Venet.
Program chair for the month, Gary Zellinger introduced Chris Justesen, who delightfully spoke about preschool through kindergarten activities at our own child development center. Chris was born and raised near Hershey, Pennsylvania and attended Penn State University studying Elementary Education. She is the founding director of the school, a full day/full year program, which she opened in September 1996, and it has been going strong under her leadership for the last 23 years. She currently serves as the Vice President on the Evangelical Lutheran Association’s Board of Directors.
Quoting Chris, who says, “I believe that the first five years of life are the most crucial for human brain development. It is therefore important that we use that time to expose children to a wide variety of sights and sounds and experiences so that they form the neurological pathways that allow for future learning. It is messy and chaotic and sometimes exhausting but it is my passion and my calling. I feel blessed to serve Resurrection and to be a part of the community!”
Her enthusiasm and passion for teaching the children keeps the school current and relevant in a changing community, in Oro Valley. She is happiest when surrounded by “her” kids and, of course, she considers all the kids who are or who have attended our Child Development Center, to be her kids.
The Resurrection Church Men’s Breakfasts takes place on the first Saturday of the month October through May. Meeting place is the Outreach Center at the main campus in Oro Valley. Time is 7:30 a.m. Guests are always welcome.
The next breakfast will be held on Saturday, January 4. Speaker will be RLC member, Tim Tarris and the presentation will be, “Normandy revisited; 75th anniversary of D Day.” Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke holds its all denominational Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 clubhouse. All are welcome.