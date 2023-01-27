On Saturday, January 7, Resurrection Lutheran Men’s Breakfast meeting featured Intern Wyatt Linde, Resurrection Lutheran Church. Jim Seppala opened the breakfast meeting and Ken Shepard blessed the food with an opening prayer, followed by the pledge of allegiance to the flag. A delicious breakfast was served from Jerry Bob’s, Catalina restaurant.

Program chair for the month, Jim Seppala introduced Wyatt Linde, who gave a presentation titled, “My Call to Ministry.” Wyatt grew up in Boulder, Colorado.

Very busy, with sports, school, work and friends and often his church was Wednesday evenings with the church youth group. “They showed me what it means to love people with God’s love and how it feels to have that love.”

Went to The College of Wooster, in Wooster, Ohio. Played baseball in college, majored in history and philosophy. College is where he started to feel a call to ministry, became conscious of God’s call on his life. His grandfather, who was a minister in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was also a veteran of WWII, and a Navy Chaplain. “I loved listening to his stories growing up.”

Seminary was at Princeton Theological, in Princeton, New Jersey. Work and worship, often in church once every day. He found a deep love for different and authentic expressions of faith which should serve him well in military chaplaincy.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Wyatt is grateful for the opportunity to serve his internship at Resurrection Lutheran. It has solidified his call to ministry, preaching, pastoral care, teaching, throwing him in the deep and pushing him to have new experiences.

The Resurrection church men’s breakfasts take place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meetings are held at the Outreach

Center at the main church campus in Oro Valley. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and church doors open at 7 a.m.

Sign up for the breakfast on the Resurrection Lutheran website or call the church office at (520) 575-9901. The next breakfast will be Saturday, February 4, and the speaker will be Dick Woodson, former major league baseball pitcher. Resurrection Lutheran church at SaddleBrooke holds its all denominational Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. in the HOA-1 Activity Center. All are welcome.