On Saturday, May 7, Resurrection Lutheran men's breakfast meeting featured Jim Seppala. Gary Zellinger opened the breakfast meeting and the food was blessed with an opening prayer.

Breakfast was served by the volunteer committee, Al Toensing, Ron Mc Nutt and Gary Zellinger.

Program chair for the month, Gary Zellinger introduced Jim Seppala who gave his personal testimony, "My Journey and the Power of Prayer". Jim was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota. Married to Sandy for 53-years, blessed with two sons, five grandchildren. Served in the US Navy with five Vietnam tours. With the help of the GI Bill, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin,River Falls, with a major in Business Administration, and a minor in Political Science. His career was in construction, and the first 20-years was in the concrete business. Currently, he is an active Resurrection Lutheran member, serving as usher and life group facilitator.

Jim was diagnosed with thymic cancer almost three years ago. His family has a history of cancer. An early symptom was swelling in his face which was temporary but would reoccur. Several doctors were consulted and Jim continued to feel that everything was ok. However, eventually it was discovered that the tumor was the size of a grapefruit. Jim and Sandy prayed continually for guidance and healing. The thoracic surgeon wanted to shrink the tumor before operating and they continued chemo and radiation, but it only reduced slightly in size.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Jim's frequent prayer was, "Please God help me to beat this cancer that is trying to kill me." Before the surgery, Jim, nurses and Dr. Bremner were in attendance and Dr. Bremner read thjs prayer written by Diana and Wayne Larroque: "Heavenly Father, author of life, thank you that I am able to undergo this life-saving operation. Thank you for the doctors, nurses and surgeons who will serve as channels of your healing for me today. Thank you for blessing them with intelligent minds that know exactly what to do, steady hands that can gently help repair my body, and compassionate hearts that aways put their patients first. Loving lord, I take refuge in your unfailing promises as I undergo this surgery. Protect my physical body as the surgeon operates on me. Let your spirit be with the surgeon, Lord, that he may help me be restored to good health once again. I trust that you are my healer, God, and it is only through you that my health will be restored. You and your family will be in our prayers."

After the surgery, they prayed and thanked god for a successful operation and the doctor said, "I'm just an instrument of God".

Jim continues with regular checkups and after almost three-years is cancer free. He thanks the lord daily for his healing and the wonderful care given to him by the doctors and nurses. The prayers of Pastor Al Jensen and Pastor Tim Nybroten of Resurrection Lutheran Church have provided Jim and his family with wonderful spiritual counsel.

The Resurrection Lutheran Church men's Breakfast take place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meetings are held at the outreach center at the main church campus in Oro Valley. Church opens at 7 a.m. and breakfast is served at 7:30 a.m. For a reservation, call the church office at (520) 575-9901. Resurrection Lutheran Church at SaddleBrooke holds its Sunday Worship service at 9 a.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse. All are welcome.