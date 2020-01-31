It wasn’t Veteran’s Day, but it could have been, at the Resurrection Church Men’s Breakfast held on Tuesday, January 7. Ron Mc Nutt opened the breakfast meeting, Gary Zellinger have the opening prayer. Committee chair, Al Toensing introduced Col. Tim Tarris, a retired United States Air Force Officer.
Col. Tarris gave an enthusiastic presentation showing videos as he joined the Commemorative Air Force to help take a historic aircraft to Normandy, France for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day (1944) and to Berlin, Germany for the 70th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift (1948-1949). Col Tarris was the project officer of the D-day Doll to Normandy in 2019. The aircraft is known as D-Doll, a C-53D “Skytrooper” that participated in D-Day and the European Theatre of operations in 1944 to 1945. It is basically a DC-3 designed to drop paratroopers and tow gliders. It flew three missions on D-Day. There were 27 aircraft of this type present for the 2019 event (17 American and ten foreign). It took 20 hours to fly from the United States to Scotland all below 10,000 feet.
The D-Day Doll crossed the English Channel three times on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, duplicating her 1944 mission. The mission was flown to honor all veterans and the sacrafices of the greatest generation.
“Personally, it was an honor and privilege to participate in these historic events,” Col. Tarris said.
Col Tarris grew up in northern Ohio and graduated from Clyde High School in 1967. He graduated from the Waldorf Junior College in 1970 with an A.A.; a B.A from Capital University in 1973; and a M.B.A from Eastern New Mexico University in 1977. In 1973, he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force. He flew various fighter aircraft including the F-111, A-7, F-16 and KC-135 during his Air Force career. He retired as a Colonel in 2003.
The Resurrection Church Men’s Breakfasts take place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meeting place is the Outreach Center at the main campus in Oro Valley. Breakfasts start at 7:30 a.m. (open at 6 a.m. for coffee and social time). Guests are welcome and meeting is adjourned by 9 a.m.
The breakfasts are organized by a five-member steering Committee; and four of the five members of that group: Duane Hartzler, Ron Mc Nutt, Al Toensing and Gary Zellinger are residents of SaddleBrooke. Anyone interested in attending may contact any committee member, as everyone is welcome.
The next breakfast will be on saturday, February 1. Speaker will be Dr. Hoang Thai. Dr. Thai is an interventional cardiologist and will be discussing some of the newest treatments for heart disease.
Resurrection church at SaddleBrooke holds all its denominational Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse. All are welcome.