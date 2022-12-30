Resurrection Lutheran men’s breakfast meeting on Saturday, December 3, 2022, featured Dr. Julie Funk, University of Arizona Veterinary School Dean. Jim Seppala opened the breakfast meeting and Ken Shepard blessed the food with an opening prayer. A hot breakfast was served from Jerry Bob’s restaurant.

Program chair for the month, Ron Mc Nutt introduced Dr. Funk, who gave an enthusiastic presentation on one of the most exciting times in Veterinary Medicine. The demands for Veterinary talent is at an all-time high. At the same time, the profession is changing and facing many challenges. The University is meeting the need for day one ready veterinary professionals. The students can graduate in three years with an accelerated curriculum and are job ready at graduation.

Dr. Julie Funk is a 1991 graduate of the Michigan State University College of Veterinary medicine. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Illinois and her doctorate in comparative biomedical sciences from North Carolina State University. Dr. Funk served as a faculty member at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, where she continued research in food safety and taught veterinary public health. She is a recognized expert in food safety.

The Resurrection church men’s breakfasts take place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meetings are held at the Outreach Center at the main church campus in Oro Valley. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. (church doors open at 7:00 a.m.)

Sign up for the breakfast on the Resurrection Lutheran website or call the church office at (520) 575-9901. The next breakfast will be held on Saturday, January 7, and the speaker will be Intern Wyatt Linde. Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke holds its all denominational Sunday worship services at 9 a.m., in the HOA-1 activity center. All are welcome.