On Saturday, February 4, Resurrection Lutheran men’s breakfast featured Dick “Woody” Woodson. Jim Seppala opened the breakfast meeting and Ken Shepard blessed the food with an opening prayer, followed by the pledge of allegiance to the flag.

Program chair for the month, Jim Seppala introduced Dick Woodson, who gave a presentation titled, “ My Journey from High School to the Major Leagues.”

Dick pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 1969 to 1970 and again from 1972 to 1974. His best season was 1972, when he started 36 games and pitched 252+ innings compiling a 14 to 14 record with an ERA of 2.72. His WHIP statistic was 1.16 in 1972, which means, how well a pitcher has kept runners off the base paths, one of his main goals. (It’s the sum of a pitcher’s walks and hits, divided by his total innings pitched)

He had many interesting and colorful stories from signing as an amateur free agent with Minnesota in 1965, to becoming the first player to go through the new arbitration process in 1974, that sent him to the New York Yankees. Billy Martin and Frank Quilici were his favorite managers, “Billy gave me my start and Frank enhanced it by having the faith in me to allow me to show what kind of a pitcher I really was.”

His personal testimony and walking with the lord were mentioned several times in his speech. In hindsight, he acknowledges how god was with him and protected him during times when I just didn’t think about the Lord. Dick attends Resurrection Lutheran and worships at the 9:15 a.m. service.

The Resurrection church men’s breakfasts take place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meetings are held at the Outreach Center at the main church campus in Oro Valley. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. (church doors open at 7 a.m.)

Sign up for the breakfast on the Resurrection Lutheran website or call the church at (520_ 575-9901. The next breakfast will be Saturday, March 4, and the speaker will be Herman Haenert, Author, member of RLC, speaking on “From the grip of Communism to America’s Freedoms and Opportunities/Socialism, Marxism, Communism movement in America today.