On Saturday, March 7, Resurrection Lutheran men’s breakfast meeting featured Lt. John Teachout from the Oro Valley Policy Department. Ron Mc Nutt opened the breakfast meeting and Ken Shepard blessed the food with an opening prayer. A delicious home cooked breakfast of egg casserole, fresh fruit cups and baked Danishes was served by volunteer cooks Rosanne Thurmond and Fran Venet.
Gary Zellinger announced the next breakfast will be on Saturday, April 4, when Resurrection members, Walt &and Tiggy Shields will feature, “Vietnam Today, The Land, The Culture, The People.”
Program chair for the month, Al Toensing introduced Lt. John Teachout gave an entertaining presentation on the use of “UAV’s,” unmanned aerial vehicles, and the ways they are used in law enforcement. Lt. Teachout is a second-generation Tucsonan, and a graduate of Salpointe Catholic High School. A decorated law enforcement officer, he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2007. John holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Park University and is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s policy staff command college class 33. Currently, he serves as a member of FBI national academy associate, Arizona chapter.
At our breakfast meeting, we learned that while many of us say “drones,” law enforcement prefers the term “UAV” or unmanned aerial vehicles. Early use of this technology locally began in 2017 at the Oro Valley Music Festival, with approximately 7,000 attendees. Oro Valley Police quickly realized that using this technology helped with crowd control, traffic control while serving as an extra set of eyes at a low cost of operation.
ADVANTAGES of using an elevated viewing perspective are:
- traffic control
- officer safety
- situational awareness
- evidence collector
- search and rescue
- agency assist
Lt. Teachout also emphasized that privacy is very important and that “UAV’s” are NOT:
- toys
- surveillance
- intrusion into privacy
- replacement for manned aircraft
- armed with weapons
- drones
The most interesting part of the presentation was going outside and flying the machine. It operated effortlessly as it departed, hovering about 100 feet above the church— and it even landed on command. While the vehicle was flying, the attendees could view it on a large television screen. At the end of the program, questions were asked and answered.
The Resurrection Church Men’s Breakfasts take place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meetings are held at the Outreach Center at the main church campus in Oro Valley. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. (Church opens at 7:00 a.m.)
The breakfasts are organized by a five-member steering committee: Chairman Al Toensing, Ron Mc Nutt, Gary Zellinger and Duane Hartzler are residents of Saddlebrooke. Signup sheets are at all services. For a reservation, call our church office at (520) 575-9901. Resurrection Lutheran Church at Saddlebrooke holds its all denominational Sunday Worship services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse.
All are welcome.