On Saturday, May 6, Resurrection Lutheran men’s breakfast featured Chaplain Jimmy Stout, United States Border Patrol. Jim Seppala opened the breakfast meeting. Ken Shepard blessed the food with an opening prayer, and Mark Boyce led the attendees in the pledge of allegiance to the flag.

Program chair for the month, Mark Boyce introduced Chaplain Jimmy Stout who spoke to us on his 26-year service with the border patrol.

Military Service

He served as a United States Army veteran where he served as a Military Police officer of the famed 445th Military Policy Company in the Gulf during Desert Storm.

Law Enforcement

Officer Stout has honorably worked SWAT, drug enforcement, human traffic investigations, and other law enforcement duties. He also worked as a College Police Officer and while in Oklahoma, was part of the investigation into the tragic Unabomber case.

United States Border Patrol

Chaplain Stout is both a sworn federal Border Patrol agent and an ordained Chaplain. He is responsible for the moral, spiritual, physical and mental health support for his peers, and other victims of tragic events. His work is documented in the book of short stories entitled “Into the Dark” by the Alaskan State Troopers. He is knowledgeable about Church Security and published a devotional guide entitled ‘Contact Front’ addressing Church Security in perilous times. He travels across the country teaching fundamentals of church security.

Ministry

Chaplain Stout discussed the role of a Chaplain carrying a gun while serving Christ. He explained how a man of Christ can serve in both roles and the unique challenges they present in our ever-changing world and nation.

The Resurrection Lutheran church men’s breakfast takes place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May each year. Meetings are held at the Outreach Center at the main campus in Oro Valley. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. (church doors open at 7 a.m.)

Sign up for breakfast on the Resurrection Lutheran website (orovalley.org) or call the church office at (520) 575-9901. The next breakfast will be held on Saturday, October 7, and the speaker will be Diane Foster, making a presentation of her pilgrimage to Camino De Santiago in Spain. Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke holds its all denominational Sunday Worship services at 9 a.m. in the HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom. All are welcome.