On Saturday, April 1, Resurrection Lutheran men’s breakfast featured Sidney Finkel. Jimmy Horton opened the breakfast meeting. Ken Shepard blessed the food with an opening prayer, Mark Boyce led the attendees in the pledge of allegiance to the flag.

Breakfast was served to 63 attendees, from Jerry Bob’s Catalina restaurant.

Jimmy Horton introduced Sidney “Sid” Finkel, who gave a captivating presentation of suffering and survival about a boy who refused to give up. His experiences are also available based on his book, “Sevek and the Holocaust, The Boy who refused to Die.”

An Idyllic BeginningSevek Finkelstein was born in Lodz, Poland on December 19, 1931. The depression was at its peak, and Hitler was soon elected as Chancellor of Germany. Poland was under the rule of Russia during WWI and the people wanted to overthrow the Russians and establish a Polish Republic. Upon Hitler’s coming to power in Germany in 1933, conditions in Poland became increasingly difficult for Jews. Anti-Semitism was widespread and severe. Sidney grew up in Piotrkow, Poland, a town of 50,000 people; 15,000 were Jewish. His father was a businessman, who owned a timber yard. Although Anti-Semitism was growing, he grew up in a loving family.

The GhettoThe Nazi administrator announced that Jews in Piotrkow could live only in a designated area known as the Ghetto. Where 5,000 Poles lived, now 20,000 Jewish people had to reside. Sidney’s family had a kitchen and one bedroom where the whole family slept. There was no running water or toilet. Once the family moved to the Ghetto, there was no schooling for the next six-years. Eventually, the Ghetto had been completely closed, and Jews were not allowed to leave without special permission. Anyone caught outside the Ghetto was shot.

DeportationAfter eight days, the deportation of approximately 20,000 Jews of Piotrkow was completed. They separated the women and the children from the men. After being shaved, the women and children were rushed from the barrack into Camp II, where the gas chambers were located. Dogs were used to rush the people into the lethal gas chamber. Although many that were hidden were found and shot, Sidney was never found and survived.

HighlightsHis father, brother, and sister survived the deportation. They were fortunate to be assigned to Bugaj, a slave labor camp. On November 28, 1944, the SS guards entered the camp and ordered everyone out. Women, men and children were lined up to be taken to Treblinka. Sidney was separated from his father and brother and taken away in a train, he was 13-years-old. Although the war was coming to an end, the conditions were terrible. After six-years of terrible conditions and being separated from his family, Sidney arrives in England. The Jewish Committee made the decisions for employment and education. Eventually, an aunt and uncle offered to sponsor Sidney to come to America.

SummaryThe AV team at Resurrection has the program recorded and will soon be available on YouTube. Also, the book “Sevek and the Holocaust, The Boy Who Refused To Die“ is available on Amazon.

The Resurrection Lutheran church men’s breakfast takes place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meetings are held at the Outreach Center at the main campus in Oro Valley. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. (church doors open at 7 a.m.)

Sign up for breakfast on the Resurrection Lutheran website (oro valley.org) or call the church office at (520) 575-9901. The next breakfast will be held on Saturday, May 6, and the speaker will be Chaplain Jimmy Stout, U. S. Border Patrol. Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke holds its all-denomination Sunday services at 9 a.m. in the HOA-2 MountainView ballroom. All are welcome.