On Saturday, March 4, Resurrection Lutheran men’s breakfast featured Herman “Herm” Haenert. Jim Seppala opened the breakfast meeting, Ken Shepard blessed the food with an opening prayer, and Mark Boyce led the attendees in the pledge of allegiance to the flag.

Program chair for the month, Jim Seppala introduced Herm Haenert, who gave a personal presentation based on his book, “From There to Here”; his horrifying escape from Communism, Nazism, and Socialism to the opportunities and freedoms in America.

Early Childhood During WWII GermanyHerm was born June 7, 1939, in Ramin, Germany. Ramin is 86.15-miles Northeast of Berlin, Germany, near the Polish border. He grew up on a farm, a family tradition that goes back decades. “My early memories are about the war and the planes coming and bombing all around us.” He told how their family, in a slow moving caravan, went west to meet the American Army and get away from the Russians. The family did not make it all the way to the safety of the Americans; Russian troops intercepted the Haenerts, so, they went back to their hometown. The Russians stole a lot of horses, ransacked the wagons and two million German woman were raped by soldiers of the Red Army.

Family Comes to AmericaThe family story continues with Herm’s parents, Erich and Tosca Haenert, who came to America in 1923, but later returned home to Germany in 1933. His brother Carl was born in America in 1926, and was an American citizen. It proved to be very important that Carl was an American citizen when the family decided once again to escape from East Germany and return to the United States. He was able to go to the American Consulate and get the immigration paperwork started. His father, mother and brother went ahead and returned to the United States. Herm and his brother, Horst, found a temporary solution in a boys’ orphanage run by the Lutheran church. Days turned into months, and it was a one-year later when the boys’ were able to join their parents in the United States. Throughout his life, Herman’s Christian faith and the Lutheran church has played a central role. His faith in God carried him through his worst times.

America, My Land of OpportunityHerm graduated from Scales Mound Illinois High School and was undecided about how to begin his adult life. “To be the best -that is kind of built into you.” Herman says about German values. Although Herman had two Scholarship offers, he decided to attend Rockford Business College with his future wife, Judy, as he wanted to be near her. By working three jobs at times, he graduated with an accounting degree. They were married on August 23, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church in Schapville, Illinois.

His first job after college was with Hanley Furniture Company which was critical in his business development and career. As the accountant, he was very active in long-term planning for the company. However, the last two-years at Hanley Furniture were challenging, as the owner did not want to expand the business.

With his background of growing up on a farm, he was hired as a commodity representative for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Hermanls job as a runner which lasted about three months, got his foot in the door, and he learned the business. “Things were not going as I had anticipated, and I was getting pretty frustrated.” He had a hard time accepting defeat, but he decided to go in a different direction.

The Animal-Health BusinessOften, the biggest opportunities and changes in life start with a simple but fateful conversation and meeting. One Sunday morning, after church in 1970, Dr. Joesten, the Haenerts’ veterinarian said, “If you are not doing anything worthwhile yet, or have any commitments, I would like to discuss a business opportunity...” As a result, a new, exciting chapter in Herman’s business venture with Wholesale Veterinary Supply and the Animal Health World began. The business started with low overhead and they targeted a five state area. Eventually, because of pressure from the local and State Veterinary Association forced Dr. Joesten to divest his interest. A sale to Cole Chemical was consummated. Herman renamed Cole Chemical to Cole Animal Health and operated the two companies as separate animal health businesses. The business was growing. Herman established a walk-in business; local farmers came in with their shopping list. Wholesale Vet would be the direct catalog-sales company, Cole Animal Health served the farm stores.

As an entrepreneur, this was just the beginning of new businesses, new markets that developed. They include: 1. Pro-Vet of Loves Park, a mail order business to veterinarians. 2. The Discount Doctor, catalogs featuring discontinued items and discounted specials. 3. Sale of Wholesale Vet to ConAgra, a publicly traded company. 4. Agri-Labs. 5. Rockford Pet and Livestock Supply. 6. Pro-Vet Titus.

In closing his presentation, Herman shared his concerns about the Socialist, Marxist, Communist movement in America today, followed by John Wayne’s rendition of “God Bless America”

The Resurrection Lutheran church men’s breakfast takes place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meetings are held at the Outreach Center at the main campus in Oro Valley. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. (church doors open at 7 a.m.)

Sign up for the breakfast on the Resurrection Lutheran website (OroValIey.org) or call the church office at (520) 575-9901. The next breakfast will be held on Saturday, April 1, and the speaker will be Sid Finkel, real life story of surviving the Nazi Holocaust. Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke holds its all denominational Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. in the HOA-1 Vermillion room. All are welcome.