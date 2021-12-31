On Saturday, November 6, Resurrection Lutheran men's breakfast meeting featured Wayne Larroque. Wayne is the current commander of the American Legion Post 132, Oro Valley.
Gary Zellinger opened the breakfast meeting and Ken Shepard blessed the food with an opening prayer. A delicious home cooked breakfast was served by volunteer cook Fran Venet.
Program chair Duane Hartzler introduced Wayne Larroque, who gave a patriotic presentation on tribute of our military, "Duty, Honor, Country." Wayne was born and raised in New Orleans. He is married 58-years to Diana, blessed with two children and three grandchildren. He served in the Navy as a SeaBee, first career in law enforcement in Ventura County Sheriff's Department, second career with various banks in mortgage lending. Life long active Catholic, serving in several capacities in the Santa Catalina Catholic Church.
God bless our veterans. Each year, it is our tradition to honor all veterans, who receive our support and gratitude for protecting our precious freedoms.
The Oro Valley American Legion Post 132, has 486 veterans serving: active military, Veterans, the youth of the community and community at large. Highlights of the presentation were:
- There are currently 18.2 million Veterans alive in the United States.
- Until recently 22 Veterans were lost to suicide every day.
- One of the American Legion missions is to reduce that number and the recent numbers have declined to 17.2 per day.
- Please continue to pray for our Veterans and those actively serving to protect our freedom.
The Resurrection Lutheran Church Men's Breakfast take place on the first Saturday of the month from October through May. Meetings are held at the outreach center at the main church campus in Oro Valley. Church opens at 7 a.m. and breakfast is served at 7:30 a.m. For a reservation, call the church office at (520) 575-9901. Resurrection Lutheran Church at SaddleBrooke holds its Sunday Worship service 9 a.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse. All are welcome.