A lovely October morning welcomed the 2022 Health Fair. After two cancelled years, it was special to once again bring exhibitors and screeners to the community.

SaddleBrooke One and MountainView opened their facilities to provide more space and alleviate congestion. The Health Fair Planning Committee thanks the amazing team of people who volunteer during this annual event. This event demonstrates the outstanding volunteer spirit that thrives in SaddleBrooke.

Vendors shared their enthusiasm after the fair.

The SaddleBrooke group is always so much fun and interactive. The myriad of volunteers this year was uplifting. – Aria Hospice

This year was beyond excellent. I have made several appointments as the Fair enabled more people to stop and ask questions. The help I received from volunteers was excellent. – Southern Arizona Senior Health Care Advisors

We will for sure mark our calendar for next year. – Banner University Trauma Center

Our physicians and staff had a wonderful time. Our table and screenings were busy. We are already looking forward to next year. – Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care

I don’t know of any venues in Tucson that do what you do for a Health Fair. –Gary Anderson, Independent Insurance Broker

As a community, we can be grateful that so many providers are willing to spend a Saturday morning to donate services and provide information. Dr. Scott Sheftel is a long-term underwriter of the fair who, with his team, once again provided free skin cancer screenings.

The University of Arizona pharmacy students worked diligently on diagnostic tests while other vendors conducted eye and ear exams, gave free massages, and offered balance tests. Local hospitals were ready to discuss their services and answer health questions. Residents could learn about non-surgical orthopedic options, the latest on Alzheimer’s, gather information about financial and legal services as well as senior services and residential facilities.

The Health Fair is another example of the many benefits of living in our active adult community. It is the volunteer spirit in action.