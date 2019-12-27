The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke sponsors a high school-age club called Interact at Mammoth-San Manuel PK-12 School. Just as Rotary is a Service Organization that builds leadership skills in its members, Rotarians build service and leadership skills with high school students. Members of this high school club have a service project to improve the Oracle Community Learning Garden. The Oracle Community Learning Garden is used by the Oracle community and local schools for growing vegetables and education. The concept for the garden was developed by Linda Leigh, one of the original members of the Biosphere 2 experiments. Dr. Leigh selected the plants and animals for Biophsere 2. So, these students have an opportunity to work with quite an expert in the field of gardening! Our Rotary club works on a variety of service projects, which are just one aspect of The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. We also raise funds to financially support multiple projects for children, youth, and people of all ages. In addition, we gather weekly in friendship as life-long learners. At each weekly lunch we have fascinating programs on a wide range of topics. The community is always welcome to visit and learn along with us. Visitors are welcome to attend our programs and join us for lunch before the program. We generally begin ordering lunches around 11:15 a.m. There are three menu options ranging from $7.50 to $12.50 or less. After a short meeting, our programs usually begin at approximately 12:20 p.m.
Our programs for January include:
- January 2: Diane Ventura-Goodyear speaks on The Rotary Vocational Fund of Arizona
- January 9: Mark Miller speaks on Tax Law Changes for 2020
- January 16: Doug May speaks on Memories of Viet Nam
- January 23: Wendy Guyton speaks on Being a Welcoming Community
- January 30: Dan Watson speaks on Service Projects Building Homes in Mexico
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, but it is also a club that enjoys coming together for life-long learning. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come visit our friendly club, and learn more about Rotary.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is retired, living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on any Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, and meet our members. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or by email at wguyton17@gmail.com.