The international Rotary Club has a long history of promoting fellowship, honoring voluntary community service and fighting disease. Each year, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke recognizes local people and businesses that exemplify outstanding performance in service to our community.
This year the members chose Senior Village at SaddleBrooke as an “Organization of the Year” in recognition of its partnership with Brianne Spaeth of Desert Life Pharmacy to coordinate the massive drive to inoculate over 5,500 SaddleBrooke residents against the COVID-19 virus.
Beginning in October 2020, Senior Village launched the idea of providing a weekly, drive-through vaccination clinic. With the coding of a specifically designed, web application by a Village volunteer, it was possible to enroll and keep track of the thousands of registrants eager for their two shots of Moderna.
Multiple teams of callers contacted each person to arrange appointments. On Saturdays, Village volunteers performed tasks such as monitoring traffic, checking in registrants and reviewing documents.
Over 280 non-medical volunteers contributed to the overwhelming success of the clinics, even on a bitterly cold and snowy day in March. Linda Hampton, Executive Director of Senior Village, proudly accepted the Rotary award on behalf of these deserving volunteers who contributed their time and skill to protect the health of their neighbors.