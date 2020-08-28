Rotarians just love to have fun while they make a difference in the lives of others. Our Rotarians had such a good time putting together back-to-school supplies for area students who are clients of IMPACT of Southern Arizona. Many hands make light work, and in just a short while The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke members prepared backpacks with much needed school equipment and a lot of love for 250 local students.
This is just one of many local and global projects from our Rotary club. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke also delivers books to preschool and elementary students in Oracle, San Manuel and Mammoth. In addition, we pack food for the Tri-Community Food Bank, clean up an area road and provide clean drinking water for 24,000 students in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Our Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament funds scholarships for area students as well as a number of local programs for children and youth. However, one of our favorite projects is helping IMPACT hand out Thanksgiving dinners to area clients. This is just the beginning of a long list of service projects our members do to make a difference near and far. But the best part of all these projects is the time we spend together as friends as we plan and implement these good works.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for life-long learning. Normally we meet weekly over lunch on Thursdays at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. Currently, we meet weekly on Zoom where we ZOOM at NOON each Thursday from our homes. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. when we resume meeting at SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, and meet our friendly members. We are currently holding our meetings on Zoom and you are welcome to join one of our Zoom meetings. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or email her at wguyton17@gmail.com.